Home Indiana 39th Annual Strassenfest Kicks Off in Jasper August 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The 39th annual Strassenfest kicked off Thursday in Jasper with a theme of celebrating tradition and building our future. The Street Festival runs through Sunday night and will end with big fireworks show.

Along with the German food, beer and live music, this weekend’s festivities will include a 5k through the city of Jasper Saturday morning and a parade on Sunday.

44News caught up with Festival Chairman Mike Ackerman who says Strassenfest is a great way to bring their community together.

Friday also saw a hot air balloon race near Uebelhor Toyota which is grown into a family favorite through the years.

Comments

comments