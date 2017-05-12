Home Kentucky 39th Annual International BBQ Fest Returns to Owensboro May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

It’s one of the most delicious weekends of the year in the tri-state. The 39th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival is heading back to Owensboro this weekend. It promises good food and fun for the whole family. Preparations for the festival started Friday morning, but the festival begins at 5 p.m. and continues through Saturday.

Visitors can enjoy live music, carnival rides and arts and crafts for sale by local vendors. There will be various competitions throughout the day, but a big highlight this year is the Mutton Sandwich eating contest with competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

Cooking teams from around the globe bring their best recipes every year for this fierce food competition. They have been preparing all day for the big festival.

You can find all the fun between the waterfront and 3rd Street in Owensboro this weekend.

