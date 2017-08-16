44News | Evansville, IN

“Great Barbados Hurricane” or “Great Caribbean Hurricane of 1831” & Impacts In the Ohio Valley

August 16th, 2017

The “Great Barbados Hurricane” was an intense high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall over Louisiana August 17 near Last Island (same place as catastrophic Last Island hurricane of 1856 made landfall).  It killed a total of at least 2,500 people (1,500 killed on Barbados alone) & caused $7 million (1831 dollars), which would be around $185.5 million today in damage.
The damage to Barbados was catastrophic with the entire region completely leveled by likely high-end Category 4 or Category 5 strength at the time.  Puerto Rico was extensively damaged & the entire length of Cuba was raked by the hurricane.
Part of New Orleans at that time (much smaller & on higher ground then) was completely inundated by a 10′ storm surge that came into Lake Pontchartrain.
Wind, heavy rainfall & tornadoes extended simultaneously from Natchez, Mississippi to Pensacola, Florida as it was making landfall.
It ranks up with the Last Island Hurricane, Katrina, Camille, 1938 hurricane, among a few select others in terms of loss of life & strength of all the hurricane records for the United States.
The storm & it’s heavy rainfall/wind helped disturb the massive blanket of smoke over the southeastern U.S. to the Mississippi & Ohio Valleys at the time.

“Heap of rainfall”, east to southeast winds at Vincennes, 3″ of rainfall at Memphis & rapidly-lowering surface pressure readings along the Ohio River strongly suggest the remnants of this hurricane passed through our region.

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

