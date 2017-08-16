Remembering the Historically (Often Forgotten) Brutal Summer of 1953

1934 & 1936 have all been legendary years in terms of heat & dryness, but 1953 is an elusive year often overshadowed by the great 1954 heat & drought………..1953 was as bad, if not worse in places, but it was not as widespread in the U.S. as 1954.

1953 was a brutally hot, dry summer & fall with the worst of the heat & dryness in the Tri-State westward to Missouri & into northern Arkansas. It began early……some places saw their earliest 90 on record. Much of the area saw at least the mid to upper 80s on April 9.

This is such an interesting part regarding the great 1953 heat & drought: it’s persistence. Much of the area saw 100s June, July, August & September. Interestingly, much of the area saw their highest temperatures of the entire year not in July or August, but early September. It was 104 as late as September 29 & 30, the latest on record for the Tri-State that such heat has been recorded. Temperatures in many locations were within a day of 100 in October, an extreme rarity for the area. 90s were recorded in October. For example, Mount Vernon, Indiana hit 92 on October 23, ranking up with 1963 as the latest 90-degree temperature on record. At Evansville, an incredible 105 days reached or exceeded 90 in 1953, an all-time record in the 1850-2017 data set. At the Evansville Museum Cooperative Observation site, an incredible 31 days saw 100 or greater & it was 90 or greater October 19-22. It was in 70s to near 80 November 15-20.

This epicenter of extreme conditions rapidly expanded in the proceeding months & covered a massive area of the central & eastern U.S. in 1954 with a state record temperature of 117 at East St. Louis, Illinois. The intense heat & dryness extended into the Northeast by 1955 with it being the hottest summer on record for many cities, especially in the megalopolis from Boston to Washington D.C. 1956 was also very hot & dry not only here, but as far southwest as Texas. Finally, after the drought & proceeding heat developed in 1952, it ended with cooler weather over the central & eastern U.S. with widespread significant rainfall. This pluvial pattern extended into 1958 & 1959, before drought returned to the eastern U.S. in the early 1960s.



