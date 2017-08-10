August 10, 4:47 PM: Tri-State Outlook to September 12

Leftovers of some showers/t’storms will arrive from the west/northwest tonight & into tomorrow morning. Coverage will run 40-50%.

It will also turn rather muggy tonight with lows 64-69.

After some morning showers/t’storms, the sun will appear & with heating & the approaching surface cold front, scattered showers/t’storms are likely. It will be a very warm, muggy day with highs 84-89.

It continues to appear that any severe threat will stay well northwest & west of the Tri-State tonight-Friday.

Tomorrow night, lows will drop to near 60 north to 70 south with a few showers/t’storms gradually moving southward. Some patchy fog is possible.

As for Saturday, a few isolated showers/t’storms may occur in the far south with otherwise partly cloudy skies with cooler, less humid conditions with east-northeast winds at 5-12 mph (highs 81-87). The humidity will be much higher along the front near the Western Kentucky Parkway.

As front works bath northward late Sunday, a few showers/t’storms may develop evening-night. Otherwise, it looks like a dry partly cloudy day with only a substantial humidity rise over part of western Kentucky with highs 81-86.

Some showers & t’storms are possible Monday with highs 77-84.

After nice weather Tuesday & Wednesday with rather low humidity & 80s with lows near 60 to the 60s, hot, humid weather will arrive Thursday-Friday. On the edge of the upper ridge of heat, it appears that a few t’storms may try to sneak by Thursday night-Friday. Highs Thursday will run 87-92, followed by 90-95 Friday. Lows will run near 70 to the mid 70s.

Trend is for overall above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall latter August through early September.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



