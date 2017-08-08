Tri-State Weather Outlook to September 12

We will tend to transition from an overall cooler than normal, wetter than normal regime to a warmer than normal & drier than normal one.

The only thing that would alter the drier regime would be one or two tropical system affecting us. The tropics will turn much more active in the Atlantic over the next few weeks, but the Yucatan area & eastern Pacific will be the most active for now. This will pump in unusually high amounts of moisture into the Desert Southwest to Texas.

Eventually, as the Atlantic gets active, heavier rainfall will move into the southeastern U.S.

A massive, large, strong upper Canadian ridge with lots of warmth & heat will tend to dominate the northern half of the U.S., specifically our region & north & northeastward down the road.

We are not finished with 90s by any means.

