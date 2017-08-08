The Learning Curve: Reitz 100th Anniversary

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve with Reitz High School Big Blue Boosters.

Booster Vice President Ann Ennis shares details on the school’s history and the upcoming 100th Anniversary Celebration.

The celebration is taking place on Saturday, August 12, at 10AM. FJ Reitz Big Blue Boosters will host the brief ceremony honoring 100 years since ground was broken to build the west side high school. Guests are asked to gather under the link.

The ceremony will include a historical re-enactment of a message from a crucial character involved in building Reitz.

For more information on Saturday’s celebration and other upcoming events click here or the Big Blue Boosters Facebook page.

