44News | Evansville, IN

1901 was a brutal summer over a large area of the United States, but it was the worst in the Corn Belt, Plains & Lower Ohio Valley (across the Tri-State). This event ranks as among not only the top droughts & summers of heat, but also ranks as one of the top weather events in Tri-State weather history.

This drought ranks with the great droughts & heat waves of our area like 1839, 1841, 1881, 1887, 1934, 1936, 1953, 1954……………………..1988, 2012.

Only 0.18″ of rainfall fell at Evansville in July, just a bit more than the driest July (since 1850) of 0.11″ in 1881.

However, it was on August 7, 1901 that relief arrive in the form of a bit more widespread rainfall as a weak cold front passed with t’storms. Nearly the entire Tri-State received rainfall, reportedly. However, Dubois & Martin counties did not. They had to wait until late August to see a decent rain.

Temperatures in this summer peaked at 113 in the Tri-State, though there was an unconfirmed press report of 115 at Harrisburg. In fact, the 113 at Fairfield was just 4 degrees shy of the 117 record at East St. Louis in July 1954.

