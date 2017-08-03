44News | Evansville, IN

From Cooler & Wetter to Back to 90s & Hot & Dry Weather Ahead

August 3rd, 2017 Weather Blog

A few showers/t’storms are possible this afternoon-evening, but the leftovers of a squall line of t’storms with severe weather to our northwest will arrive tonight.  It may have an isolated strong-severe gust in our northwest areas, otherwise, it looks like just a line of showers & t’storms.

A few showers/t’storms may still be in our eastern & southeastern areas in the morning, but this will be followed by a clearing trend, before fair-weather cumulus build & pivot in from the north & northwest.  Refreshing, less humid west-northwest to northwest winds at 15-25 mph will feel good with highs 77-82.

After 56-60 tomorrow night, Saturday looks mostly sunny with some fair-weather cumulus, followed by increasing high/mid clouds from the west in the evening as front begins to move back north as a warm front.  After highs of 79-83 Saturday, lows Saturday night will drop to 61-65.  The humidity will still be low for Saturday.

As for Sunday, with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy, highs will run 77-82 with east, then east-southeast winds at 5-10 mph.  Some scattered showers (& an isolated t’storm or two) will develop in the afternoon-evening north of the warm front & pass.  Coverage of the rainfall with an increase in some embedded t’storms (as elevated CAPE & lift increases) Sunday night as it becomes humid with lows in the 65-68 range.  Winds will be southeasterly at 10 mph.

Any rainfall will tend to exit by Monday morning, followed by a break with sunshine as warm front sets up near/north of I-64.  Dew points will be muggy at 68-73.  As pockets of sun appear, approach of surface low & front coming back southward will promote development of showers & t’storms in the afternoon.  Highs of 81-87 are likely with southeast to south winds at 10-15 mph.

Any spotty showers look to currently be confined to western Kentucky & during the morning hours Tuesday with less humid air working in on west-northwest winds at 10-25 mph with partly cloudy skies.  Wednesday looks dry with lows humidity & 79-85 after morning lows of 58-64, but shortwave Thursday may pop a few isolated showers/t’storms with highs in the 80s & lows in the 60s.

More widespread showers/t’storms may return either Friday, August 11 or Saturday, August 12.  Highs will remain in the 80s.

There continue to be signs of the return of 90s with heat indices +100 with dry weather behind August 15.  This regime may hang on for a while in August with hazy, hot, humid days with 92-98 & muggy, hazy to foggy nights with 67-74.

 

