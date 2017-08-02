August 3, 1827 Likely Macroburst & Tornado South of Vincennes

Evidence points to significant macroburst with an embedded tornado on Cathlenett’s Prairie south of Vincennes on August 3, 1827.

I have yet to find any other references to severe weather in the Tri-State on this date as settlement was sparse & newspapers were hard to come by. Small communities did exist, it is just if any press references to storms survived. Active research continues, though.

This track occurred through a tallgrass prairie south of Vincennes after first downing trees in bottomland forest near the Wabash River. This was all north of the 20,000 acre Little Cypress Swamp wilderness southern Knox County. However their were early patchworks of farm fields just beginning to encroach on some of these areas as evidence by the reports of homes destroyed or heavily damaged in this storm.

Newport Barracks, Kentucky (just south of Cincinnati, Ohio) show 0.10″ rainfall measured on the day of the Vincennes storms with 86, but 1.00″ of rainfall & only 70s the day prior. However, it was 90 on August 4 with a steamy, tropical low of 78.

July 30 86/67

July 31 82/70 0.40″

August 1 87/72

August 2 76/72 1.00″

August 3 86/74 0.10″

August 4 90/78

August 5 90/74

Records from Fort Armstrong (present-day Quad Cities area) show a hot airmass with “Rain in the night” on August 1 & “Rain in the night with thunder and lightning” on August 2.

Day of the Knox County storm shows 88 at 2 p.m. with the day dominated by a southwest wind with “Fair” skies. It was 92 on August 4 at 2 p.m. Interestingly, the August 5 temperature was warmest at 7 a.m. with 84 & 82 by early afternoon.

Document courtesy of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Illinois State Climate Office & the University of Illinois:

