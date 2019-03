Family Dollar will close 390 stores nationwide this year on top of the 120 stores they closed in 2018.

Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015, but Family Dollar has since struggled.

Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an active investor to sell or revitalize the ailing line.

The company plans to re-brand Family Dollar as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.

It is unknown which store locations will close.

