Remnants of Category 4 Hurricane: August 1, 1926

A Category 4 (only 1 of 4 in hurricane history [since 1851] that have ever become so strong prior to August 1) hurricane struck Nassau, Bahamas on July 26, 1926 with winds of 140 mph & a surface pressure of 938 mb.

The hurricane then made landfall with winds of 105 mph on July 28 near New Smyrna Beach, Florida & moved to near Columbus, Georgia after midnight on July 29 while weakening to a tropical storm.

By July 30, it was a tropical depression over Mississippi & was so until it reached near Cairo, Illinois. Becoming extratropical, it still brought soaking rains as Severe to Extreme Drought gripped the region. However, the totals varied greatly at NWS COOP stations from 0.27″ to 4.63″. The center of the hurricane remnants passed directly over Wayne to Knox County August 1.

Although no severe weather occurred in our area from the system (tornadoes sometimes occur), one person was killed by a lightning strike 6 miles northeast of Smith Mills, in Henderson County.

On a side note, this hurricane preceded the historic major hurricane at devastated Miami in September 1926, deemed “The Great Miami Hurricane” or “The Big Blow”. This was the worst hurricane for South Florida (since the founding of Miami) until Andrew August 24, 1992.

