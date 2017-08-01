Scattered Showers/T’Storms, Then Another Round of Cooler Weather

An isolated shower/t’storm or two is possible evening-tonight with partly cloudy skies & muggy lows of 66-70.

With partly cloudy skies & very warm to hot & humid conditions, some scattered t’storms are likely tomorrow with highs of 86-90. Heat indices will run 91-98.

Some scattered t’storms are likely Thursday with partly cloudy skies & highs 87-90 & heat indices 94-98.

By evening, though, severe weather event will likely be underway from southern Wisconsin to northwestern Indiana, southwestward to central Illinois & perhaps eastern Missouri.

Model data suggests this morphing squall line of t’storms will run from Gary, Indiana to St. Louis by 7 p.m. with continued severe threat in that area. Latest analysis shows the line weakening as rolls into the Tri-State. However, it may hold on long enough for a few/couple severe gusts.

It is likely that an upgrade to Slight & perhaps even Enhanced Risk is possible to our northwest & north….here it is possible that the Slight Risk is painted over our north with Marginal Risk elsewhere.

Some scattered showers/t’showers are possible with the actual cold front Friday morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies (of cumulus/stratocumulus) in the afternoon with less humid air working in. Breezy conditions with northwest winds at 15-25 mph & temperatures in the 70s to near 82 will feel nice!

