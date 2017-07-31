Overall Outlook to August 27
Overall trend is for below normal temperatures & above normal rainfall now-August 12, followed by above normal temperatures & below normal rainfall (again overall) August 13-27.
The intense upper ridge in the west will tend to build north & then some south & east with time in August. This will do so with some help from feedback response from the Nebraska & Iowa to Montana, North Dakota to Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba drought.
Meanwhile, troughiness, lots of monsoonal moisture & tropical activity from the Gulf & Atlantic will promote below normal temperatures & above normal rainfall south & southeast of our region.
