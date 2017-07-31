Overall Tri-State Weather Outlook to Late August

After a great weekend today looks great as well, but it will be hotter, but not necessarily humid. Tuesday & Wednesday looks similar with sunshine, but increasing humidity. Highs of 85-90 are likely daily with lows in the 60s.

With high humidity & 80s, scattered showers & t’storms are likely late week. This will be followed by yet another nice weekend with sunshine & cooler weather with low humidity. Highs next Saturday & Sunday will tend to run 78-84 with lows 55-61.

Where’s the intense heat & upper ridge? Well, after breaking daily records in the South this weekend (108 Austin, Texas, upper 90s east coast of Florida), it is setting up over the West. All-time high temperature records are possible Washington, Oregon & northern California this week. Portland, Oregon’s all-time record is 108 & 107 is likely this week. Parts of western Oregon may see 111.

It appears that mid point of August to late August may feature intense heat here again. Until then, temperatures may tend to run near to slightly below normal. Rainfall, however, may tend to become more below-normal as we get into August.

