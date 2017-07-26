Major Long-Duration Droughts & Heat Waves Originate Often Years Prior

Major, widespread droughts take a long time to develop. They creep. Comparing the great, historic drought & heat wave of 1887 in our area, as well as the similar 2012 summer, the droughts originated 1.5-2 years earlier. With positive feedback mechanisms, these two great droughts expanded & covered a massive area at their peak.

The 1887 drought actually began in the southern Plains in the Lower Mississippi Valley in 1885 & rapidly expanded to the Plains, moving north & eastward through the summer 1886. 1886 was very wet Alabama to New Jersey due to a high amount of tropical activity in summer-fall, however. Dust storms & very little rainfall occurred in Kansas May-July, reportedly. Lawrence, Kansas saw it’s first drops of rainfall in 4 weeks July 24. Significant rainfall deficiencies occurred Iowa to Illinois & even into Indiana & parts of the Tri-State in July 1886 after a wetter, stormy May-June.

Interestingly, it was the far eastern edge of the rapidly-worsening & expanding drought that the typical Plains dry line was shifted eastward. It was this dry line that may have played an influence in the violence of severe weather, specifically tornadoes, in Indiana spring-part of summer 1886. Also, an unseasonable tornado outbreak occurred in September in central & northern Indiana to Ohio with even some severe weather in the Tri-State September 16.

2012 massive drought really had origins in the big 2010 & 2011 droughts/heat waves in the southern Plains & southern U.S. Expansion of the drought occurred in pulsating waves before rapidly worsening in late spring-early summer 2012. For the nation, it peaked in coverage & intensity late July 2012 with much of the Tri-State in the Exceptional Drought category or the worst category in the Palmer Drought Severity Index.

In the Tri-State, some locations saw more than half of their July days at or above 100. Some locations near 110.

The last time drought conditions were this bad amidst the growing season in July in the Tri-State was 1954 when Exceptional Drought covered the area.

