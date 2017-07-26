Pike County Microburst Today

It is like throwing a tennis ball up & letting it come down. That is what these pulse storms in these really hot, highly-unstable environments of high MUCAPE (measured of updraft energy/strength) & high DCAPE (measure of downdraft energy/strength). What goes up, must come down. These storms go up very quickly, then collapse very quickly once the updraft is choked off by the strong downdraft.

Today is a great example of these storms in which one storm produced an apparent microburst. It knocked trees down, one of which completely blocked Route 64 in Pike County, west of Route 257.

Microburst Composite product from SPC (showing higher potential of microbursts) around 3:15 p.m.:

Pike County microburst………..

You can see intense wind core making it’s descent in the pulsey storm:

Microburst is then belched out & rolls out like a donut with the donut rolls on the outer edge of the burst of wind (+58 mph). Tree damage was reported northwest of Stendal & west-southwest of Pikeville. Tree completely blocked Route 64 (west of 257) for a while.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



