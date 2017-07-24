The Nocturnal Pigeon Creek Flash Flood of July 23/24, 1855

After a wet, stormy spring & summer (we were in the “Ring of Fire” all summer…..like summer 2016), it turned suddenly intensely hot & rain-free in mid-July 1855 with extreme heat indices (from upper ridging over Plains & South drought & heat expanding northward over wet ground & lush vegetation evaporating so much moisture into the air…………so 99 with heat index of +116). However, that was short-lived…………

Torrential t’storms caused extensive flooding on Pigeon Creek in the middle of the night of July 23-24 with tremendous lightning reported. This great rise in the creek carried away large, costly amounts of logs.

Massive deforestation was underway in the 1840s & 1850s in the Tri-State, mostly for agriculture. However, it made Evansville the lumber capital of the west in the 1840s & 1850s. It was a major producer of furniture. Similar industries sprang up in the region, like at Jasper. However, much timber was piled & burned & only the best massive logs of +250 year-old trees were piled unto rafts & usually floated down creeks & streams to ports on the Ohio & Wabash Rivers. In summer 1855 there were numerous saw mills in Evansville & camps along Pigeon Creek, as Indiana had led the nation in wood production frequently from the old-growth forests in the 1840s-1860s. The flood took rafts of large logs from various saw mills. One mill lost 400 large old-growth logs……another, 250…..another, 100 as the great forests of the Pigeon Creek bottoms were being cut.

On cleared land, crops were damaged or destroyed.

At the official government gauge, 2.36″ was measured northwest of Evansville over several hours in the night with 6.06″ total July 20-24. For such a flood prior to extensive tiling, totals were likely much higher within the creek watershed, though periodic t’storms with locally-heavy rainfall had been occurring since July 20.

Interestingly, after this flooding rainfall, at 4 p.m. on July 24, a tornado caused damage on the south side of Louisville with torrential rainfall & other straight-line wind damage. Other reports of major flash flooding & even local wind damage came from southern Ohio & over western New York, Pennsylvania & Maryland to even the New York City area.

