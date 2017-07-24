Tri-State Weather Outlook to September 4

OVERALL: (COMPLETE DETAILS BELOW)

July 28-August 8

Temperature: Below Normal (Normal 88/68)

Precipitation: Above Normal (Normal

August 9-20

Temperature: Above Normal

Precipitation: Below Normal

August 21-23

Temperature: Below Normal

Precipitation: Above Normal

August 24-September 4

Temperature: Above Normal

Precipitation: Below Normal

THIS AFTERNOON-EVENING TO WEDNESDAY………….

After a few isolated t’storms this afternoon-evening over our western Kentucky counties (along weak cold front), tonight will feature patchy fog & mostly clear to clear skies. Lows will drop to 62-69 with N/NNE 2-5 mph.

Front will begin to move back north as a warm front tomorrow, it will still be humid, though the lower humidity values will tend to reside in the north. With skies becoming partly cloudy, highs will rise to 86-92 with heat indices peaking at 89-100. A couple of isolated t’storms (15%) are possible in the afternoon-evening along/near warm front. A couple of isolated t’storms may occur tomorrow night with lows 67-74. Winds will turn to the east, then southeast.

With the warm front north near/just north of area Wednesday, it looks very hot with highs 91-96 with heat indices peaking 96-108. With partly cloudy skies, a few isolated t’storms are possible with southeast to south to southwest winds 8-15 mph.

A large MCS of severe storms will be moving ESE through Iowa, NW Illinois, NE Kansas to NW Missouri Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY…………..

Large MCS(s) will be moving ESE through Wednesday night with severe weather threat (wind) as far south of the I-70 corridor in central Illinois & Indiana. It appears, per latest analysis, that this MCS will tend to gust out, but its gust front/outflow boundary may reach the Tri-State by Thursday morning.

This outflow boundary, as well as approaching cold front will likely serve as triggers for storm development Thursday. Given likelihood of hot, highly-unstable environment, it appears that we may have scattered t’storms with isolated severe threat in the afternoon, then perhaps an MCS (complex of storms)/squall line in the evening or night. It may be gusting out & weakening/collapsing as it moves in with the gust front surging out well ahead of it, but isolated severe risk (wind) wording is still warranted, given projected DCAPE (downdraft CAPE) & 30-40 kt. jet nosing in during the evening hours.

Of course exact meso-scale details will play into exact high temps Thursday & how any storms evolve, but this is the best & absolute latest information. SSW/SW winds may run 15-25 mph.

Went with 91-96 highs Thursday with heat indices of 100-107.

The actual surface cold front will not pass until Friday midday-afternoon, so a broken line of storms may develop with an isolated severe storm (wind) possible.

Highs of 85-92 are likely with heat indices of 91-100. SW winds will turn to the WSW, W & WNW at 15-25 mph.

Meanwhile a Moderate-Risk type severe weather outbreak may evolve in the Northeast with wind, hail & tornadoes. Evolving squall line with embedded LEWPs, supercells & preceding supercells may occur.

SATURDAY, JULY 29-WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2…………..

It looks dry, bit cooler & less humid with highs 81-87 & lows 57-65 Saturday-Monday. Sunshine & some clouds will be the sky conditions daily with mostly clear skies & some patchy fog at night.

Tuesday-Wednesday, looks as if highs will reach 84-89 with lows 64-69 with a few scattered showers/t’storms developing. The best coverage (40%) will tend to be over western Kentucky, as an upper low sitting in the South sling-shots deeper moisture our way. Winds look E/NE.

AUGUST 3-7…………..

As cold front approaches & upper low sits in the South, scattered showers/t’storms may be a daily occurrence with coverage varying from 30-60%. Looks like the front may clear the area August 7, bringing an end to any rainfall potential. Highs will be mostly be dominated by 80s, it appears, with lows largely in the 60s to lower 70s.

AUGUST 7-9…………..

It looks dry with sunshine & some clouds with tolerable humidity & highs in the 80s & lows near 60 to the mid 60s with patchy fog at night.

AUGUST 10-20……………..

It appears that above-normal temperatures with widespread 90s (even perhaps upper 90s) will return. A heat wave is possible as upper ridging returns & begins to dominate the Midwest/Plains. We also look to dry out with “Ring of Fire” pattern returning with most of the storms north of our area. Meanwhile, a very robust monsoon will continue in the West, specifically the Desert Southwest to perhaps even California. It is going to get interesting late July to late August with multiple tropical systems being thrown way north to near California. It looks like parts of Utah, Nevada, Arizona & California will see 5X the normal rainfall for the period.

AUGUST 21-SEPTEMBER 3……………

It appears the ridge may break down for cooler, wetter weather briefly, but then, analog response & long-range ensemble response is to bring strong upper ridging & heat from Missouri & Iowa to New Brunswick with much cooler (unseasonably chilly) weather from Montana to California & Arizona. Temperatures in Montana may run 10-15 degrees below normal with intense heat Quebec to Indiana & Missouri.

Of course, we need to watch the tropics. Tropical predictions even 1-2 weeks out are next to impossible or very, very risky in the least & are basically guesses. A large hurricane can interrupt the whole pattern set forth in analog & ensemble trends, so we will need to continue to monitor.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments