Tri-State Historical Perspective: Heavy Rainfall + Heat From Drought Nearby = Dangerous Heat

The worst, deadliest heat waves tend to occur (1995 is a great example) when a tremendous dome of heat develops over an area of major drought & then that extreme heat expands over an area that has wet soils & lush vegetation from recent heavy rainfall.

This has happened many times in Tri-State weather history. Recently, 2005 saw this occur after extreme heat & upper ridging over a major drought in the Plains & central/western Corn Belt expanded to the northeast. This overspread the Tri-State, which had wet soils from tropical systems & lots of t’storms. Vegetation, especially corn, was lush & green from this. The intense heat with the extremely high humidity from our wet soils & wet soils to our south produced deadly heat indices of up to +120. Temperatures were near 100 with heat indices in the lower 80s.

1995 saw a similar phenomenon with intense upper ridge over drought expand northeastward & bring about the historic, extreme +120 heat indices over parts of the Midwest. This resulted in the massive death toll from heat stroke in Chicago.

This also happened in 1999 with historic examples way back in weather history including 1905, 1898 in the Tri-State.

Two other examples are below…………but 1858 is another good example. (1858….After a major flood event across our region, a heat wave overspread the area, drying it out extremely rapidly, but also resulting in deadly heat indices):

1855

Spring-summer 1855 was largely very wet & stormy. The number of references to lightning being observed in the Evansville metro data is impressive. 12.20″ of rainfall was measured June to July & another 4.44″ in August & 5.68″ in September. Thing is, there was a major, historic drought in the southern Plains, southern U.S. & even part of the Northeast. Widespread crop failure occurred in the South & Plains & settlement in the Plains was halted & the stressful event only added to the turmoil as the U.S. continually edged closer to Civil War.

The extreme heat of the drought rapidly expanded northward & brought a high of 100 to Chicago on July 19. Even Jersey City, New Jersey reached 101 & Hartford saw 97.

In our area & over the Midwest to upper Ohio Valley, the heat enveloped an area of wet soil & lush vegetation, causing extreme heat indices due to plant transpiration & associated dew point rise.

Overnights were very warm with lows 75-81 with July 14-19 saw 7 a.m. temperatures 79-85. The highest temperature observed at 7 a.m. in the 1850-2017 data set was 87.

July 19 saw a high of 97, a low of 80 with a south breeze & converted heat index as high as 116.

The soils dried rapidly, but flooding rainfall occurred July 20-25, which is another weather history entry. August was overall stormy with even a damaging tornado in Warrick County.

1980 was similar in respects. Major drought & heat wave in the Plains, South & part of Northeast contrasted to extremely active, derecho parade on the periphery of the hot upper ridge in the Corn Belt & mid- to Upper Ohio Valley area. We saw aspects of both, storminess & heavy rainfall initially, then intense heat. This heat/wetness flux was with our general region in the summer with extreme heat indices occurring & multiple occurrences of +100.

1878

1878 was similar to 1855 & 1980, but it’s upper ridge & heat wave began over the wet soils & then just continued on & on, showing a marked change in the position of the ridge July-September.

After 4.22″ rainfall July 1 to early July 2 (with was +80% of the Evansville metro’s July rainfall), the upper ridge took over. June was wet & relatively cool, but the extreme heat over the major drought in the southern Plains & South (with complete crop failure reported there) to the Northeast expanded & then began to dominate our area.

However, the initial extreme heat over the wet soils & lush vegetation from the rainfall resulted in deadly heat indices. The July 19 high was 99 with 7 a.m. temperature of 85. Converting the relative humidity & temperature reading to heat index & the result is 117.

August-September 1878 continued hot.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments