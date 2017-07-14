This Weekend to Mid-August Tri-State Weather Outlook

This weekend:

Some high/mid clouds with some patchy fog AM will give way to just fair-weather cumulus with sunshine in the afternoon Saturday (with a north to north-northeast wind). It will still be very warm to hot, but not as humid & a bit cooler.

After some patchy fog with mostly clear to clear skies Saturday night-early Sunday morning, Sunday looks like a mostly sunny day with a bit warmer & more humid conditions as winds turn to the southwest.

Next week to mid-August:

Next week will be hot with the hot upper ridge expanding north & eastward, dominating our weather. A complex of storms on it’s periphery may pass just northeast of us at some point Sunday night or Monday morning. Other complexes (MCSs) of storms will pivot around the periphery of the ridge to our north & northeast through next week as we heat & become increasingly capped. It will end up just as hot, if not hotter than what we experienced Wednesday.

An MCS just to our north & northeast Friday evening or night may put out an outflow boundary that may pop few/some scattered storms here. A similar situation may occur Saturday &/or Sunday. It will remain very hot & humid.

There is still a trend for temperatures to drop a bit below-normal & the precipitation to run a bit above normal (after hotter & drier than normal weather) as we end July & move into August.

However, there is a tendency for the intense heat & humidity to return after August 7.

