Wet Microburst in Edwards County Lastnight

Wet microburst appears to have occurred lastnight at & northwest of Albion. Albion was on the outer fringe of it, but 2-3″ diameter limbs were downed in town, according to spotter.

Large limbs are reported down & corn blown down northwest of Albion & blown from northeast southwest or north to south, depending on exact location.

You can see the microburst of Vipir radar wind data. The donut hole shape are the intense winds coming out of the storm like a bowling ball, then dropping & fanning out to the south-southwest. The donut hole shape pattern you see is classic microburst. The winds roll out from it like a donut, rolling & curling on the edge, while the center calms.

The light greens are the strongest winds. One single radar scan that I failed to save showed 56 mph gust at radar beam level. Judging by the damage & radar data & environment of DCAPE, winds probably reached 60-63 mph in the microburst as the wind accelerating toward the ground with water loading.

This is the only storm that looked truly severe in the evening.

