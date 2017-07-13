July 12-13, 1883 Severe Weather Here & Over the Region

Severe weather struck the Tri-State in the evening of July 14, 1883 after producing significant tornadoes, wind & large hail with dozens of injuries & fatalities to our northwest. Flooding also occurred. Southern Missouri received major flooding & parts of Missouri reported their worst flooding since the great 1844 spring-summer floods.

Multiple rounds of severe weather had already occurred July 9-11 from the Dakotas & Minnesota to Michigan & the Northeast.

July 12 saw the first round with widespread wind, hail & even some tornado damage. Building damage in Indianapolis amounted to +$13 million (inflation-adjusted). At least three long trains were blown off tracks in Illinois & Missouri, alone.

On the tail-end of that outbreak, a new one blew up July 13. Multiple significant tornadoes from Nebraska to Missouri caused major damage.

In the Tri-State, lots of wind damage (outbuildings, various buildings, home roofs, trees, poles, lines, crops) was reported in Richland, Lawrence, Knox & Daviess (Indiana) counties. A flouring mill was damaged at Sumner, Illinois (Lawrence County). White County also saw significant wind damage with an embedded path on the south side of Carmi seeing small buildings demolished by an apparent EF1 to low-end EF2 tornado. Heavy rainfall also fell over the area of up to 4″ being measured. This preceded intense heat with 93-99 daily July 1-7.

The total number of severe weather reports & immense amount of damage reported, even with lower population density than today, makes this 24-hour period one of the most active of any of the events/outbreaks I have researched (at least in the 1850-1920 period). What makes this even more impressive is that it was in July & although this would be common farther west & north, to get so many significant tornadoes in Missouri & just so, so much significant severe weather in mid-July is an anomaly.

1883 was active for our area & over a large region. One of the largest tornado outbreaks on record for the state of Illinois occurred in May 1883. A massive F5 leveled Rochester, Minnesota August 21, 1883. With no tornadoes in the city at the time & the closest being those in Minneapolis, William Mayo & his sons established a make-shit hospital to care for the wounded. This was the start of the now world-famous Mayo Clinic. It was the active, violent year of 1883 that was the catalyst for the establishment of this hospital. Also, a tornado swept the heart of Joplin, Missouri May 22, 1883.

