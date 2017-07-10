Tri-State Weather Outlook to Late Next Week

Complexes of severe storms with flooding potential will ride the periphery of intense Plains heat wave this week. Some of this intense heat will move into the Tri-State beginning tomorrow. However, the heat wave will be in a state of flux with it expanding initially, then contracting some, in response to upper trough diving into eastern Great Lakes & New England. This will eventually bring storms into the Tri-State by the end of the week. The better flow aloft for organized, widespread severe storms, as expected climatologically, will be northeast of our area, however. Nonetheless, given the heating & projected downdraft CAPE, random microburst potential will be in place. Temperatures may peak at 92-98 (heat indices 98-106) this week, followed by moderation late week. Heat Advisories are up for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri & Illinois.

Thursday projected highs (data, mapping per Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell Analytics):

It appears that it may cool a bit (84-89) & turn less humid next Monday, but upper ridge re-expansion may bath us in more intense heat mid to late next week. As this occur, some storms are possible & some are possible at the end of next week as complexes of storms on periphery of heat wave clip us or their outflow boundaries pop new storms.

So, get ready for lots of heat & humidity with potentially the hottest weather so far this year this week. Also, be aware of storms affecting us late week, some slight heat relief early next week, followed by more intense heat/humidity & some storms.

Next Wednesday projected highs (data & mapping per Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell Analytics):

