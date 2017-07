Lots of severe weather continues northeast of the Tri-State.

We are monitoring two lines of enhanced cumulus towers that are just beginning to grow into isolated showers/t’storms to our northwest.

These will affects the Tri-State as one or perhaps two broken lines of some t’storms this evening. Marginal to Slight Risk of severe continues for isolated hail, few severe gusts before they weaken over western Kentucky.

