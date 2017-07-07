11:20 AM Tri-State Weather Update

It will be a hot, humid, rather breezy afternoon with highs 91-95 & heat indices generally 96-101.

There is a Slight Risk of severe weather from Owensboro to Evansville to Fairfield to Flora & north & eastward. The rest of the Tri-State is in a Marginal Risk of severe weather today.

There is a Severe T’Storm Watch well to our northeast. This is the area that has the better potential of widespread severe weather today (Enhanced Risk area).

However, a line of t’storms, oriented likely west to east, will sink southward through the day. Although the better wind fields aloft & better cold pool amalgamation may be to our northeast & east, at least a broken line of t’storms will pass through the Tri-State. The better potential of the line being solid will be in our northern & eastern areas.

Given the high instability (intense heating), cold pool accelerating the line southward & rather high downdraft CAPE that will be present, the main threat would be a couple isolated to perhaps a few scattered damaging straight-line wind gusts (few scattered severe gusts in the Slight Risk area, isolated severe gusts in the Marginal Risk area).

The t’storms will tend to gust out & weaken south of the Ohio River, it appears.

Data & mapping courtesy of Levi Cowan & tropicaltidbits.com.

Projection near 6 p.m.:

Projection near 8 p.m.:

Projection near 9 p.m.:

Projection near 10 p.m.:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments