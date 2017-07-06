July 5, 1857 Probable Tornado at Henderson & Wind/Hail

Many homes were unroofed in a tremendous storm with a probable tornado at Henderson. A 5-story brick, 200′ length building between Main & Water streets was razed to the ground, while an adjacent brick stable was destroyed, killing 3 prized horses.

Damage from significant hailstorm in northern Knox County amounted to $5.2 million (inflation-adjusted).

During July 1-6, multiple rounds/clusters of severe t’storms are evident in plotting storm reports via media & diaries. Damaging tornadoes occurred near Oswego, New York, northwest of Boston & east of Washington D.C. There (in particular), barns were completely obliterated & the track was highly-visible through forested swamps.

A historic hailstorm struck Washington D.C., as well as Fredericksburg & Culpepper. Some stones weighed an astonishing 1 pound 6 ounces at Fredericksburg & large hail completely shattered 10,000 panes of the presidential greenhouse. Meanwhile, the skylights of the Capitol building were completely shattered. Hail +2″ in diameter with severe gusts caused extensive damage. Shade trees were reportedly highly-damaged & many streets were impassable. The hail, being washed down ravines, accumulated 12-36″ & did not melt for days in central Virginia.

A severe storm southeast of Kansas City produced hail reportedly of 3″ in diameter with severe gusts driving the hail, which killed fowl & stock. Windows were shattered.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments