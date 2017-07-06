Latest 7-Day Outlook

44News | Evansville, IN

July 6th, 2017 Weather Blog

THIS EVENING-FRIDAY NIGHT:

After a few spotty showers/t’showers this evening, some low clouds & patchy dense fog will develop tonight with lows 68-72.

As for tomorrow, low clouds will break up in the morning & the patchy dense fog will burn off.  Winds will increase from the south-southwest to 15-25 mph.  It will be hot & humid with highs 91-94 with heat indices 98-101.  A broken line or two of t’storms will form in the afternoon along/ahead of a weak surface cold front & move through.  A couple/few severe t’storms cannot be ruled out, with the best potential of that happening northeast & east of Evansville.

Any t’storms will exit tomorrow evening, followed by some low cloud & patchy dense fog development.  Lows will run 65-70.

SATURDAY-MONDAY:

Any patchy dense fog & areas of low cloudiness will burn off Saturday morning & fair weather cumulus clouds will quickly develop, giving us a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon.  It will be slightly cooler & less humid, but still very warm with highs 85-89 with heat indices 86-91.  Winds will be north-northwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday looks similar.  After some patchy fog in the morning with lows 60-66, highs will reach 85-90 with partly cloudy skies (with calm wind becoming south then south-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.  The humidity will still be tolerable, but not refreshing.  Heat indices will run 87-92.  After 62-67 Sunday night, highs Monday (with partly cloudy skies), it will be warmer with south-southwest winds 5-15 mph & highs 88-93 & lows 67-71.

