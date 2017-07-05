Number of 90s Days In 2017 (So Far) & How That Stacks to Normal

The normal number of 90s days in the Tri-State varies (per NWS COOP stations) from 18 in the northeast to +40 over western Kentucky, especially in the southwestern areas.

So far, the number of 90s days in that area is few……no station has exceeded 3. However, as one moves through western Kentucky the number increases & reaches normal in Evansville. However, there are some areas in the heart & northern areas of the Tri-State that are above normal in terms of the number of 90s days at this juncture in summer. The normal mid-point of the 90s season at Evansville is July 22.

Our 90s season usually runs from the very end of May to mid-September in Evansville. This is when you will typically find 90s days. On average, the number of 90s days by July 4 is 9 & we are currently at 8 at Evansville Regional Airport. We should be at 19 by July 22, so if this is a normal July, then 11 of the next 17 days should at least reach 90.

Chad Evans



