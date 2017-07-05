The North American Monsoon & the Tri-State

In the mid to late summer months, July to August, very hot air in the Desert Southwest causes a seasonal wind shift in the winds over the West. This is the North American Monsoon.

This wind shift to the south is a result of the very hot air rising over a large area & the wind being pulled in from the Pacific to fill the void. This fill of the void pulls deep, tropical & subtropical moisture northward. This moisture, in tandem with heating, is lifted via that rising air & also over mountain ranges, causing nearly daily t’storms.

This t’storms often then organize via cold pools east of the Rockies. So many t’storms/t’storm clusters may develop & congeal so much that the surface pressure drops.

The t’storms often even strengthen & organize into full MCSs/MCCs at night due to low-level jet from Gulf of Mexico nosing in, increasing even more moisture & increasing the wind fields in the lowest 8000′. This low-level jet (LLJ), forms & strengthens as the difference in temperature from the cooling higher elevation of the Rockies & High Plains/plateau east of the Rockies & much warmer/humid Plains causes pressure gradient in low-levels. This causes the river of strong low-level wind. The lowering pressure of the MCS only strengthens this wind field. The Coriolis Effect of the Earth spinning, turns the low-level jet to the right towards the Plains, feeding the MCSs/MCCs.

The scope of the t’storms may even cause a larger-scale surface low to form. This low may hold together & move eastward, producing additional complexes or daily t’storms. The main flow for surface lows/storm systems is way, way north of the area, so these lows with t’storms are a by-produce of the North American Monsoon.

We see t’storms in summer from weak fronts & then just random t’storms from the Gulf of Mexico or even t’storms from tropical system remnants. However, these monsoon-triggered complexes can also act as catalysts for t’storms.

