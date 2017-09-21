Home Indiana 37 Arrested in Daviess and Knox County Drug Roundup September 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A year long drug investigation by Indiana State Police and Washington Police results in 37 arrests Thursday morning.

That investigation started in September 2016, and Thursday’s arrests were made targeting people dealing in illegal narcotics in Daviess and Knox Counties.

Six suspects are still on the loose. We’ll have more on this investigation Thursday night at 9 and 10 p.m.

Below are the suspects arrested in the Dubois County drug bust:

Jeffrey Scheid, 55, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

Gage Overton, 25, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

James Fricke, 53, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Michael Hambrick, 35, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Derrick Parker, 38, Washington, IN, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony, Dealing Cocaine, Level 5 Felony

Justin Williams, 28, Washington, IN, 3 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Austin Collins, 23, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule II Drug, Level 4 Felony

Joshua Hambrick, 37, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Jonathan Spaulding, 30, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

Kenneth Morning, 46, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

Tyler Nading, 25, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Robert Hambrick, 36, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Joshua Arnold, 31, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

John Ward, 33, Washington, IN, 2 Counts Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Jordan Page, 23, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Drake Latham, 27, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

James Booher, 30, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Richard Shelton, 64, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Betty Edmondson, 40, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Justin Elenbaas, 19, Washington, IN, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Steven Booher, 22, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Stacey Long, 48, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Mervin Graber, 31, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

Benjamin Leighty, 39, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Ashley Bechtel, 34, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Miranda Merriman, 23, Bloomington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Benjamin Phillips, 19, Bloomington, IN, 2 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Arrest made in Knox County:

Charles Thomas, 29, Wheatland, IN, Dealing a Schedule I, Level 6 Felony

David Yoder, 52, Bruceville, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Jaime Robinson, 41, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony

Heather Shofner, 32, Bruceville, IN, Dealing Meth

George Weiss Jr, 34, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth

Megan Potter, 25, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony

Tiffany Emmons, 25, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth

James Howard, 56, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony

Charles Thomas, 29, Wheatland, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony

Ashley Schutte, 24, Shoals, IN, Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

