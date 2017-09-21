37 Arrested in Daviess and Knox County Drug Roundup
A year long drug investigation by Indiana State Police and Washington Police results in 37 arrests Thursday morning.
That investigation started in September 2016, and Thursday’s arrests were made targeting people dealing in illegal narcotics in Daviess and Knox Counties.
Six suspects are still on the loose. We’ll have more on this investigation Thursday night at 9 and 10 p.m.
Below are the suspects arrested in the Dubois County drug bust:
- Jeffrey Scheid, 55, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
- Gage Overton, 25, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- James Fricke, 53, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Michael Hambrick, 35, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Derrick Parker, 38, Washington, IN, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony, Dealing Cocaine, Level 5 Felony
- Justin Williams, 28, Washington, IN, 3 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Austin Collins, 23, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule II Drug, Level 4 Felony
- Joshua Hambrick, 37, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Jonathan Spaulding, 30, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
- Kenneth Morning, 46, Washington, IN, Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
- Tyler Nading, 25, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Robert Hambrick, 36, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Joshua Arnold, 31, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- John Ward, 33, Washington, IN, 2 Counts Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Jordan Page, 23, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Drake Latham, 27, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- James Booher, 30, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Richard Shelton, 64, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Betty Edmondson, 40, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Justin Elenbaas, 19, Washington, IN, Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Steven Booher, 22, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Stacey Long, 48, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Mervin Graber, 31, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
- Benjamin Leighty, 39, Washington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Ashley Bechtel, 34, Washington, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Miranda Merriman, 23, Bloomington, IN, 2 Counts of Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Benjamin Phillips, 19, Bloomington, IN, 2 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
Arrest made in Knox County:
- Charles Thomas, 29, Wheatland, IN, Dealing a Schedule I, Level 6 Felony
- David Yoder, 52, Bruceville, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Jaime Robinson, 41, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth, Level 5 Felony
- Heather Shofner, 32, Bruceville, IN, Dealing Meth
- George Weiss Jr, 34, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth
- Megan Potter, 25, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony
- Tiffany Emmons, 25, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Meth
- James Howard, 56, Vincennes, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony
- Charles Thomas, 29, Wheatland, IN, Dealing Schedule IV, Level 6 Felony
- Ashley Schutte, 24, Shoals, IN, Dealing Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony