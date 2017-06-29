Latest Tri-State Outlook to August 5

JUNE 29-JULY 12……..



Slightly-Above Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 1.82″)

Scattered T’Storms at Times with Domination of Typical Mugginess (Though a Couple Spurts of a Bit Less Humid Conditions)………



There are two brief periods in which the humidity will drop a bit over much of the area: this Sunday-Monday & again July 8-9. During these times, overnight lows of widespread 60s will occur. Otherwise, it looks hot & humid with daily dew points near 70 to the mid 70s with occasional scattered t’storms. The main corridor of organized, severe t’storms will run where it typically runs this time of year: northwest, north & northeast of the Tri-State. Although an isolated severe t’storm or two may occur here a time or two, it looks more like your very common garden-variety, summer-time pulsey t’storms for the area. Given t’storm frequency, I went with “normal rainfall” wording, but there will be quite a lot of variability in totals over the area.

Detailed forecast through July 4th will feature outflow boundary from severe t’storm complex (MCS) over Missouri & Illinois last night sparking a few isolated showers/t’storms this evening-tonight over the Tri-State. Outflow boundary(ies) from severe MCS from Nebraska to Iowa, Missouri & Illinois overnight will arrive tomorrow with a few scattered t’storms. Outflow boundary/gust front/MCV from weakening MCS (that will be over Missouri to Arkansas Friday night(will arrive Saturday morning with some scattered t’storms possible. The boundary may continue to produce scattered t’storms as it very slowly sinks southward into western Kentucky in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the weak cold front will be on the way back southward, which may pop a couple/few t’storms along/south of I-64 in the afternoon-evening.

At this point, it appears the only potential of a t’storm Sunday will be along & south of the Western Kentucky Parkway, otherwise, it will be slightly less humid, but not necessarily much cooler. At this point, it appears that the only potential for a couple of t’storms is in the far south Monday, but a few scattered t’storms will return over the area for July 4th with hotter, more humid conditions.

JULY 13-18

Slightly-Above Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Typically Muggy & Hot with Scattered T’Storms at Times…..



This regime looks very typical of what you would expect in mid-July: some scattered, disorganized, pulsey, garden-variety t’storms & highs in the 90s with lows in the 70s. Daily heat indices of +100 seem reasonable. I went for “normal” rainfall given the scattered t’storm frequency.

JULY 19-29

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 1.10″)

Strong Upper Ridge with Intense Heat….Heat Nearing the Intensity of Late June



HOWEVER, beyond July 19 to 29, there are increasingly strong signals of a very strong upper ridge building from southern & eastern Canada, all the way to the Deep South with widespread overall dryness (only a few pop-up air mass, pulsey t’storms perhaps). Highs here will be dominated by 90s heat with the potential of a few locations getting to 100.

JULY 30-AUGUST 5

Below Normal Temperatures, Above Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 0.69″)

Strong Upper Ridge Breakdown with Easing of Heat & Some Welcome, More Widespread T’Storms



Breakdown of the intense ridge may occur at the very end of July-first of August with some welcome t’storms & cooler weather here.

