June 28/29, 1960: An Unseasonable F3 Tornado & Major Flooding

A significant MCS/MCC with very heavy rainfall, & an unusually strong tornado for late June, raked the Tri-State in the overnight hours of June 28/29, 1960.

The complex of storms seemed very well-organized with such a pressure drop with it, that a strong meso-high formed in the area of stratified rainfall behind the bowing line on the leading edge of it. In some instances with these complexes, the sharp pressure drop associated with the very strong lift of the t’storms will form a meso-low. With this sharp pressure drop, will come a pressure rise west of the low (like a teeter-totter) over a small area, sometimes resulting in damaging winds in the comma head of the complex or the stratified rain OUTSIDE of the t’storms.

In this case, it is possible that the strong tornado (& wind damage) occurred in an area of enhanced shear in the comma head of the MCS/MCC.

An F3, this tornado struck just before midnight, tearing through Union & Henderson counties, injuring 12 people. Inflation-adjusted damage of $20 million occurred with significant destruction to structures occurring at times in its path. Touching down just north of Morganfield, crossed Routes 130 & 359, then Buchanan Road & U.S. 60 southwest of Waverly before lifting southwest of Corydon.

Significant wind damage was reported in Harrisburg & through much of central Saline County with many trees & powerlines down, roofs damaged & farm buildings damaged or destroyed. This same storm also produced an F1 tornado near Marion, Illinois & wind gusts of 75 mph around Carbondale, Illinois. A wind gust of 86 mph was measured near Paducah, Kentucky.

Interestingly, there are no other severe weather reports outside of Saline, Union & Henderson counties. Airport observations from Evansville Regional show a sustained wind of 28 mph was recorded with the leading edge line of storms of the MCS, but there is no gust data.

Active research continues on this event. I have been doing extensive research on attempts to retrieve a TIROS-1 satellite image of it, but June 29, 1960, after it’s first 78 days with 23,000 images, the first weather satellite was stopped by NASA. So, I do not know if this event was even recorded via IR.

With this severe weather outbreak, 10.40″ of rainfall fell during the day Dunmor, Muhlenberg County, making it the wettest June day on record for the State of Kentucky. Multiple 4 to +8″ rain reports were measured over our southern counties. 3.32″ fell in downtown Evansville with 1.81″ at the airport.

The degree of flash flooding in our southern counties made some reminisce about the 1937 flood & compare this flood to it, according to local press.

It appears the MCS/MCC tail trained t’storms overnight-early AM, which led to the historic totals.

