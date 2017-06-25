Late June 1883 Damaging Downbursts

An intense night-time severe t’storm (shortly after midnight) raked southern White County, flattening corn plants & much of the wheat crop in its path. Fruit trees were snapped or uprooted & many farm buildings & barns were damaged or destroyed. Railroad passing through the county northeast to southwest was closed by fallen trees, blocking tracks southwest of Carmi. Analysis of the damage supports perhaps a macroburst with a 13-mile damage path up to 6 miles wide. Peak winds may have reached 100 mph.

A microburst may have occurred southwest of McLeansboro over an area of heavy tree & barn damage. No complete barn destruction was mentioned, so, given the tree damage mentioned in local press, winds may have peaked at 80 mph.

This situation bears resemblance to macro/microbursts experienced on the same day 126 years later on June 22, 2009 (90 mph winds). Looking at the storm reports, this may have looked like the evening June 22, 2009 event.

This may have been the same cluster of severe storms that produced the damage in Williamson & Washington counties. A report of 20 killed in Williamson County, Illinois, but this has not been validated & only occurred in one newspaper. However, damage was reported there & substantial damage occurred in Washington County, Illinois. Fence, tree & farm building/barn destruction was common. One church lost its roof.

A severe wind storm hit Hopkinsville, Kentucky with hail over quail egg size (Northern Bobwhite quail eggs average 1.2″ in diameter, so this hail was half dollar to perhaps Ping-Pong ball size). Extensive wind damage was reported 6 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee. One tornado injured multiple people with a path of damage 6 miles south of West Plains, Missouri.

This was part of an active, stormy period for many days with clusters of severe storms Kansas to Pennsylvania.

With Evansville Metro high temp of 91 on June 21 & 89 on June 23, temperatures cooler to much cooler 70s for 3 consecutive days afterward.

