Coolest Morning Since June 8

June 25th, 2017 Weather Blog

This morning was the coolest since June 8 for the Tri-State.

52  Bristow (USFS)

52  Zion (KY Mesonet)

53  Beaver Dam (Western KY Parkway/Liberty Church Road [KYTC])

53  3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

53  Mt. Carmal Municipal Airport

53  Fairfield Municipal Airport

53  Daviess County Airport (Washington)

53  Muhlenburg County Airport (Powderly)

54  Marion-Crittenden County Airport

54  Sebree (KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])

54  Mt. Vernon, IN (CWOP)

54  6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

54  4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)

54  5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

54  Southeast of Princeton, KY (KY Mesonet)

54  4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)

54  Huntingburg Airport

54   Olney-Noble Airport

54   Flora Municipal Airport

54  Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

54  Evansville Regional Airport

55  Carmi Municipal Airport

55  Earlington (KY Mesonet)

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

