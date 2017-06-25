Coolest Morning Since June 8
This morning was the coolest since June 8 for the Tri-State.
52 Bristow (USFS)
52 Zion (KY Mesonet)
53 Beaver Dam (Western KY Parkway/Liberty Church Road [KYTC])
53 3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)
53 Mt. Carmal Municipal Airport
53 Fairfield Municipal Airport
53 Daviess County Airport (Washington)
53 Muhlenburg County Airport (Powderly)
54 Marion-Crittenden County Airport
54 Sebree (KY 370/I-69 [KYTC])
54 Mt. Vernon, IN (CWOP)
54 6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)
54 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, KY (KY Mesonet)
54 5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)
54 Southeast of Princeton, KY (KY Mesonet)
54 4 Miles East of Morganfield (KY Mesonet)
54 Huntingburg Airport
54 Olney-Noble Airport
54 Flora Municipal Airport
54 Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport
54 Evansville Regional Airport
55 Carmi Municipal Airport
55 Earlington (KY Mesonet)