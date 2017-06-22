Latest On Tropical Storm Cindy Remnants & Impacts Here (With Approaching Cold Front)

NWS Paducah as issued a Flash Flood Watch until 12 a.m. Friday night/Saturday AM for Warrick, Spencer, Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Webster, Union, Hopkins & Muhlenberg counties.

The first initial scattered showers/few t’storms will occur today with best coverage over western Kentucky, followed by increasing showers & t’storms that will line up in discontinues bands over the area tonight-tomorrow (as tropical depression & cold front approaching squeeze the area). The center of Tropical Depression Cindy will move just south of the Tri-State, but the rain shield from it & the bands of rainfall working around it will create locally-heavy rainfall. It will be very muggy area-wide with dew points in the 70s.

Rainfall totals will be variable, depending on where the greatest amount of t’storm banding sets up. Outside substantial bands, totals will run 0.40-0.80″, but in banding & closer to the center of the tropical depression, 1-4″ are possible. A couple isolated +4″ amounts may occur if a band becomes stationary for a bit or the heavy rain north of the center of the depression slows.

An isolated severe weather risk will also exist with an isolated, brief, weak tornado possible (EF0) or a couple isolated severe gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (isolated severe) over western Kentucky late today & tonight & for the entire Tri-State tomorrow. Otherwise, gusts 25-35 are possible with isolated gusts to 40 mph in the far south outside of any t’storms.

All of this will exit very quickly Friday evening-night with much less humid air working in. This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend.

