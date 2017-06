Your 7-day outlook:

After the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy bring bands of showers & t’storms to the Tri-State with locally-heavy rainfall (& a Marginal Risk for severe weather [or isolated severe t’storms possible]), the weekend looks great. Even early next week starts out great, but it will turn very hot & humid by the end of next week with MCSs or complexes of t’storms to our north & northeast. A few t’storms may clip the area.

