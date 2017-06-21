Tropical Storm Cindy Effects Here

The first arm or band of showers & t’storms courtesy of Tropical Storm Cindy will arrive over the Tri-State tomorrow. It will be over our southern counties by morning & overspread the rest of the Tri-State late morning-early afternoon, but will exit by early evening. As a result of this, I cut highs to 77-83 over western Kentucky to heart of the Tri-State & 84-90 in far northwest. It will be muggy with southeast winds increasing to gusts of up to 20-30 mph at times.

After a break tomorrow evening, some additional showers will develop after 9 p.m. Meanwhile, severe weather with MCSs/squall line(s) will be in progress ahead of a surface cold front from Nebraska to Michigan.

As the front & showers/t’storms with it slowly move southward (though they will be weakening a bit) & then Tropical Depression Cindy moves northeastward, bands of showers & t’storms will likely develop over the area Friday morning.

By 10 a.m. Friday, the center of the tropical depression with heavy rainfall will be located west-northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, while one or more bands of showers/t’storms will be over the Tri-State.

Given the muggy airmass & shear, it is not out of the question that an isolated rotating t’storm or brief, weak tornado threat develops in the shower/t’storm banding. However, this is a conditional threat & will need to be evaluated Friday morning.

The mass of rain directly with the center of the tropical depression will overspread much of the area along & south of the Ohio River, heaviest in western Kentucky. Bands of showers & t’storms will continue to pivot around over the rest of the Tri-State. Near the depression center, winds may gust to 40 mph over southern Hopkins, southern Muhlenberg & Ohio counties with gusts of 20-35 mph over the rest of the Tri-State.

You can see a core of gusts as high as 51 mph near the center of the depression. This will affect Tennessee, but it will still be windy at times here. Again, 40 mph gusts may affect our far south.

However, this will all exit quite rapidly by Friday evening as the surface cold front & the tropical depression zips to the east.

Rainfall-wise, it looks a bit variable along & north of the Ohio River with 0.40-locally +2″, depending on where the bands of heavier rainfall set up the longest. Over western Kentucky, 1-2″ is possible with the best potential of isolated 3-3.5″ amounts in far southern Hopkins, Muhlenberg & Ohio counties.

This model gives you a general idea of the rainfall total pattern with bands of heavier rainfall interspersed with much lighter totals & the band of heavier rainfall associated with area at & near the center of the tropical depression. This has the isolated +3″ amounts over northern Tennessee & far southern Kentucky.

