June 20, 1916 Deadly Tornado, Wind Damage & Flash Flooding

A late evening tornado moved more than 8 miles across the northern portion of Wabash County, IL destroying a home north of Mount Carmel, sadly killing 2 and injuring another 3. 1 killed & 2 injured was also reported south of Vincennes from the tornado. Barns, buildings were reportedly destroyed south of Vincennes, however & numerous trees were completely twisted & snapped off.

Damage was also reported from wind near Allendale, Vincennes & over Daviess County, Indiana. Flooding was also reported with washouts & up to 3.50″ rainfall in a short period. Railroads were washed out in Lawrence County, Indiana.

“Immense damage” was reported from Monroe & Bartholemew counties in Indiana & a tornado destroyed a farmhouse, barn & corn crib near Campbellsburg, in Washington County. Debri from this site was found in Jackson & Scott counties, +30 miles away. A 3′ diameter Black Oak was found at the residence, blown in from woods 1/4 mile away. It was reported that many squirrels & birds were killed in the woods from the tornado, as well.

This followed a major U.S. tornado outbreak June 5-6 from Arkansas & Missouri to southwestern Illinois to Louisiana & Mississippi. Arkansas was hardest hit with +25 significant tornadoes. Overall, a total of +112 were killed & 741 injured.

25 were killed at Heber Springs, Arkansas & 13 killed north of Jackson, Mississippi, alone.

It appears that a cluster of severe storms developed with a surface low along a stationary front over the area.

Damage was focused from Wabash County, Illinois to Bartholomew to Washington counties in Indiana. Torrential rainfall with flash flooding was reported as far north as Terre Haute, but no damage was reported. Nonetheless, several structures were struck by lightning in that area.

Rainfall totals from NWS (U.S. Weather Bureau at that time) Cooperative stations measured +3″ in Knox & Martin counties.

