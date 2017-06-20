Tropical Storm Cindy & the Tri-State

OVERALL……….

It is becoming increasingly likely that the center of Tropical Storm Cindy will make landfall near Houston Thursday morning, then track as a Tropical Depression over our far southern Western Kentucky counties Friday afternoon-night. This will be followed by nice, cooler, less humid weather, then the arrival of intense heat from the west late next week.

It is a very warm to hot one today with temperatures as high as 90 in the area as of 2:49 p.m. The humidity will remain low, however, the rest of the day with scattered cumulus clouds with lots of sunshine.

We will get skimmed by another shortwave this evening-tonight. This may pop a few isolated showers/t’showers this evening-tonight with some increasing clouds. Lows will run 63-68.

That said, tomorrow, heat wave will try to overspread area with sun, some clouds & 91-96. The humidity will be quite low until later in the day.

Tomorrow night looks muggy with some clouds & 70-75 for lows, followed by some increasing clouds Thursday (low to mid 80s western Kentucky to upper 80s to 90s farther north & northwestward), especially over western Kentucky with a broken band of some showers & t’storms possible over western Kentucky Thursday afternoon as an arm of some scattered rainfall pivots up from the south-southeast around Cindy.

As for Friday, pretty sold area of rain & t’storms is possible over western Kentucky, while arms or broken lines/bands of showers/t’storms will pivot over the rest of the Tri-State with muggy, tropical 70s to 80s for highs.

It appears the rainfall coverage will peak Friday evening-early night, then exit rapidly as a cold front passes.

As for rainfall totals, looks like a lot of rainfall variability along & north of a Marion, Kentucky to Calhoun/Livermore to Fordsville line varying from 0.30″ to even +1.50″ in the heavier shower/t’storm arms or bands. Widespread 1-3″ is possible over Hopkins, Muhlenberg & southern Ohio counties closer to the center of Tropical Depression Cindy with gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend is looking good as the pattern looks more progressive. With sun & clouds, highs will run 78-84 with lows in the 50s & 60s. Monday-Tuesday of next week looks great (though Tuesday will be warmer at 83-88), followed by heat arriving late next week with widespread 90s possible.

