Family Matters: Setting Students Up For Success

Lisa Verkamp with the YMCA joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder “Inside the Community” for Family Matters.

Graduating seniors will be heading off to college soon….and so now is a great time to set them up for success. Lisa discussed five characteristics that make teens most likely to succeed.

First up is a sense of self and personal goals. Number two is commanding their own attention. Third characteristic is creative thinking. Four and five include being happy and connecting to people.

Every Tuesday morning, 44News This Morning also has a weekly family challenge for the Tri-State. This weeks challenge is to visually express the top three things you are most grateful for and discuss and share with your family. This challenge can be drawn, painted, acted out, etc but it’s important to be able to visually express what you are grateful for rather than merely speaking it or writing it down. This challenge combines creative exercise and free thinking with interpersonal relationships and communication.

You can join in on the fun by using the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media. Share videos, photos and ideas with other local families on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.

To watch the interview and hear more details on the five characteristics, click the video box below.

