Latest Detailed Weather Outlook to August 1

Current 7-day outlook:

JUNE 20-25……..

Overall Above Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 87/64…..Normal Rainfall: 0.80″)

Heat & High Humidity Returns with Potential of Some More Welcome T’Storms……..

I inserted the potential of a few isolated showers/t’showers this evening as we get skimmed by a shortwave passing through region. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies overnight & cooler lows of 59-64. This would make it the coolest night since June 10 at Evansville with a projected low of 61. It was 59 on the morning of June 10.

Another shortwave will skim by tomorrow evening. This will bubble up cumulus & bring perhaps a couple isolated showers/t’showers. Otherwise, tomorrow looks to have sunshine, some clouds, a west breeze, low humidity & warmer highs of 84-90.

Went dry Wednesday as upper ridging overspreads area with highs 88-94, followed by 91-96 Thursday as piece of extreme Southwest U.S. heat wave breaks off & moves eastward.

The saving grace from us seeing 93-98 Friday involves two things. One is a potential land-falling tropical storm moving inland that may not only spread clouds & perhaps some showers/t’storms over the area, but also push the heat to the west. Also, there may be an MCS or complex of showers/t’storms diving southeastward from northwestern Illinois/Iowa that may arrive in the evening or Friday night with some showers/t’storms. So, given uncertainty, I just went with 30% coverage of rainfall right now.

As for Saturday, there is uncertainty regarding speed of cold front, given potential tropical remnants to our southeast, so went with scattered showers/t’storms & cut temperatures.

Sunday looks cooler & less humid with breezy conditions & highs at 79-84.

JUNE 26-28……….

Below Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 88/65…..Normal Rainfall: 0.33″)

Very Pleasant, Dry Weather………….

The first part of next week looks very pleasant with highs only 77-82 & lows 52-58! Each day looks to have sunshine with some clouds with low humidity. It may turn a hair warmer by Wednesday with 79-84.

JUNE 29-JULY 5

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 88/66…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Some Welcome Rainfall, Then Very Dry, But Also Big Relief From the Intense Heat



The heat may get quite intense as we end June & move into early July. This will occur as upper ridging in the Southwest & West migrates & expands to the east. Highs well into the 90s to even 101 are possible.

It appears that the outflow boundaries from MCSs (complexes of storms) to our north & northeast will surge in & may serve as occasional trigger for some scattered storms.

JULY 6-9

Below Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 0.56″)

Some Welcome Rainfall, Then Very Dry, But Also Big Relief From the Intense Heat



After more widespread storms around July 6, a brief surge of below-normal temperatures with some lower humidity may bring some relief from the intense heat. Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s are possible.

JULY 10-18

Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/67…..Normal Rainfall: 1.00″)

Typically Muggy & Hot with Scattered T’Storms at Times…..Went Below Normal Rainfall Because the Rainfall Will Be So Hit or Miss



Beyond July 9, shows a high likelihood of it turning muggy again with scattered t’storms moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is no math that points to excessive heat. It looks like pretty normal highs of 87-91 with lows 66-72.

Really July 10-18 shows a pattern of some occasional scattered t’storms from the Gulf of Mexico & a couple of very weak frontal passages. Temperatures do not look excessive either way…….whether it be below or above normal, but a domination of 80s to some lower 90s.

JULY 19-29

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 1.10″)

Strong Upper Ridge with Intense Heat….Heat Nearing the Intensity of Late June



HOWEVER, beyond July 19 to 29, there are increasingly strong signals of a very strong upper ridge building from southern & eastern Canada, all the way to the Deep South with widespread overall dryness (only a few pop-up air mass, pulsey t’storms perhaps). Highs here will be dominated by 90s heat with the potential of a few locations getting to 100.

JULY 30-AUGUST 1

Below Normal Temperatures, Above Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 89/68…..Normal Rainfall: 0.33″)

Strong Upper Ridge Breakdown with Easing of Heat & Some Welcome, More Widespread T’Storms



Breakdown of the intense ridge may occur at the very end of July-first of August with some welcome t’storms & cooler weather here.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments