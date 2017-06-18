44News | Evansville, IN

Additional Storm Reports From Early This Morning

June 18th, 2017 Weather Blog

Line of storms gusting out produced wind damage in Clay County, Illinois last night/early AM with gust measured at 68 mph at the Flora Municipal Airport, 1 mile east of the city limits.  Power poles & trees are reportedly down around Flora, including one tree that fell through the roof of a house & downed power lines were blocking US 45 south of Flora.  A gust of 62 mph was also measured in Flora.

A gust of 46 mph was measured at the Olney-Noble Airport, while a gust of 53 mph was measured on Route 130 a few miles south of town.  Between the Olney-Noble Airport & Olney on Route 250, a wind gust of 60 mph was measured at 3:31 a.m.  Multiple tree limbs are reported down in this area.

There is also a report of a tree snapped & several limbs down 3 miles south of Wayne City.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

