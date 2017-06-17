10:07 AM Tri-State Weather Update

A couple/few storms may pop today on outflow boundary from severe weather outbreak to our west & northwest last night. A note about this severe weather outbreak, specifically in eastern Nebraska, southwest Iowa to northeastern Kansas & western Missouri………..I cannot remember the last time I saw so many wind gusts of +75 mph widespread over such a large area. Winds gusted to 100 mph at Beatrice, Nebraska, 88 mph at the Lincoln Airport, 88 mph at NWS Omaha, 88 mph east of Kansas City in Atchison County, Missouri. 76 mph wind gust was measured at the St. Joseph, Missouri Airport.

Any storm or two that pops today will not be like that in our area………the shear looks much less & coverage will only run 20-25%

SPC now has a Slight Risk of severe weather Jasper to Evansville to northern Saline County & northward for the squall line of severe t’storms that will blow up in central Illinois & northern Missouri this evening & move southeastward, affecting the Tri-State overnight to early Sunday morning.

In the Tri-State, the best potential of a few severe gusts embedded in a larger swath of 35-50 mph will be in the Slight Risk area. As the line gusts out & weakens & the wind/gust front surges farther out in distance from the line, severe potential will decrease.

Time frame through the Tri-State would be 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. from northwest to southeast.

Storm Prediction Center outlook……….& proceeding images courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell:

As for Sunday, as secondary surface cold front moves through, a few more showers/t’storms will develop as skies clear some.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather southeast of a Huntingburg to Henderson to Shawneetown line.

