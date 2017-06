A few storms are slowly moving eastward in the Tri-State, triggered by outflow boundary & MCV from yesterday-lastnight’s severe storms to our west northwest. These storms will be with us through evening before diminishing tonight.

This will be followed by some patchy fog, lows 68-73 & some clouds.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments