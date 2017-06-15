9:25 PM: Tweak to Tomorrow Forecast After New Data This Evening

Patchy fog is still likely tonight….some of it very dense….In fact, NWS Louisville has Dense Fog Advisory for Ohio County for the overnight-early morning as of 9:30 p.m.

This will burn off & cumulus clouds will form & bubble up tomorrow.

I am upping t’storm coverage from 20% (“isolated”) to 30% (“few scattered”) for tomorrow afternoon.

Reason behind is that there appears to be an outflow boundary that will surge out ahead of weakening & collapsing t’storms to our west tonight. This looks like more of a good trigger than just a couple localized, random isolated showers/t’storms. This boundary is the cool air surging out from the t’storms ahead of our first surface cold front moving east-southeastward. Even though this boundary will be diffuse as it moves into the Tri-State, given the hot, humid, unstable airmass, it will likely trigger a few scattered t’storms on it.

These will exit & we may see some more patchy fog tomorrow night.

A few t’storms may bubble up Saturday afternoon, but the main focus will be on a squall line or large MCS with a wind threat that forms northwest of our area. Although it may weaken as it moves in Saturday evening-night, it may pop out a couple/few severe gusts. This will occur with passage of first surface cold front.

Another line may pass Sunday as the secondary, more substantial surface cold front passes through.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



