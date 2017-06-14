8:49 PM Weather Update

Few cells continue to bubble up on our far northern fringe, but that outflow boundary that is triggering these has been retreat back to the north a bit. Also, a few cells continue to move northeastward toward our western Kentucky counties from near Paducah.

Meanwhile, line/bow of t’storms is moving southeastward from central Illinois. It is gusty, but not severe. SLIGHT RISK continues for this,however. If some forward momentum can really get going & surge this forward, given unstable airmass downstream (especially downdraft CAPE), some/few severe gusts embedded in a larger swath of strong, gusty (30-50 mph) winds still cannot be ruled out.

This will likely continue to progress southward toward & through the Tri-State tonight, bringing at least some welcome rainfall.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



