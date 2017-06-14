8:49 PM Weather Update

44News | Evansville, IN

June 14th, 2017 Weather Blog

Few cells continue to bubble up on our far northern fringe, but that outflow boundary that is triggering these has been retreat back to the north a bit.  Also, a few cells continue to move northeastward toward our western Kentucky counties from near Paducah.

Meanwhile, line/bow of t’storms is moving southeastward from central Illinois.   It is gusty, but not severe.  SLIGHT RISK continues for this,however.  If some forward momentum can really get going & surge this forward, given unstable airmass downstream (especially downdraft CAPE), some/few severe gusts embedded in a larger swath of strong, gusty (30-50 mph) winds still cannot be ruled out.

This will likely continue to progress southward toward & through the Tri-State tonight, bringing at least some welcome rainfall.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

