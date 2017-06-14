12:25 PM Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Update

It looks hot & humid through Sunday with highs generally in the 90s, though it will cool to 80s to low 90s Sunday. Daily heat indices will average in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Outflow boundary over our northwestern counties & our northeastern counties will serve as a focal point for some scattered t’storm development today.

There may be a few other very spotty to isolated random ones, but these will be the two areas that will tend to see them popping the most. Any scattered t’storms will tend to move southeastward or east-southeastward.

Given the instability with the intense surface heating & humidity & a very slight uptick in mid-level flow (as it skirts by to our north, where severe t’storms are likely with potential bow), an isolated severe t’storm or two cannot be ruled out as a few cells may organize into a small, thick line segment or a small cluster. However, these will tend to be pulsey with an isolated wind/hail threat.

Coverage will run about 35-40%………so certainly not everyone is going to see any rainfall.

Any scattered t’storms will gradually fade with time early this evening……….HOWEVER…….

Images courtesy of Levi Cowan & tropicaltidbits.com:

………….A bow of severe storms with a wind threat over central Illinois to Indiana may be migrating south/southeastward during this time (maintained by stronger flow aloft & developing cold pool). It appears that this potential bow may tend to gust out & collapse over our area, mainly along & north of I-64. It may still have enough left for isolated severe gusts in our northern areas. However, its gust front/outflow boundary may still surge way forward & bring a brief period of 30-50 mph gusts for much of the area.

IF it appears the bow will maintain itself & not gust out, then higher severe gust potential/coverage may develop. This would require an upgrade to SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for part of the area, rather than just MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe potential.

This would tend to occur evening-tonight.

A few t’storms are possible tomorrow afternoon on remnant old MCV (old vortex visible on satellite image) of t’storm complex that was over Iowa to southwestern Wisconsin the night before. This will tend to roll southeastward.

An isolated severe t’storm cannot be ruled out.

Kept coverage of t’storms at 40% (but a cut from 50% in forecast yesterday).

Friday looks largely dry. I am inclined to remove any mention of an isolated t’storm or two Friday, given the data before me. However, the former trends suggested that isolated t’storm or two potential. I’d like to keep it in the forecast as a persistence forecast & that fact that this pattern is made up up outflow boundaries, MCVs, etc. that are acting as smaller triggers to t’storms (which is easy in this hot, humid, unstable, relatively uncapped environment).

So, 20% coverage kept until completely sure of not a single shower/t’storm popping over the area.

Although some scattered t’storms are possible at any point, there appears to be the potential of two bands or lines of more organized, more widespread t’storms Saturday-Sunday as two surface cold fronts pass.

With these two bands/lines, a few isolated severe t’storms (wind) cannot be ruled out, mainly along/north of I-64, closer to stronger wind fields aloft for storm organization.

Monday-Thursday of next week looks less humid with cooler temperatures, nice nights & daily sun. Highs in the 80s & lows in the 50s & 60s are likely with dry weather. This will occur before intense heat wave may affect us at the end of June.

Chad Evans



