June 7, 1945 Nocturnal/Early AM MCS (MCC?) with Impressive Wet Macroburst

A late night-morning MCS or mesoscale convective system apparently moved over the Tri-State June 7, 1945. This may have actually been a type of MCS called an MCC (see more on this below).

In typical MCS/MCC fashion, it developed at night on nose of strengthening low-level jet as warm front lifted northward & surface wave road along the front.

Torrential rainfall & tremendous lightning were described, while an apparent wet macroburst produced a 10-mile long, up to 6-mile wide swath of substantial to significant wind damage in central Posey County. Many trees were heavily damaged, snapped or uprooted & buildings (mostly farm) were damaged around 7 a.m. Damage reports suggest maximum winds with this were around 95 mph, similar to the July 2015 Union County wet macroburst.

Near 1″ to up to 4.34″ of rainfall was measured with the heaviest rainfall occurring in two bands, one north of I-64 & another south of I-64.

An MCC is a type of MCS. Mesoscale convective systems are organized, large areas of t’storms common in the summer in the Plains & Corn Belt. They are a blessing in being responsible for much of the growing season rainfall in important row crop (specifically corn) growing areas in the U.S. They are most frequent at night or during the early morning hours & can produce severe weather & flooding.

An MCS classification to an MCC is based on its cloud imagery & symmetry on an Infrared satellite image. It’s impressive appearance on the imagery shows the striking cold cloud tops & the particularly even symmetry. There are very particular parameters such as area of cloud tops at very low temperatures for a certain period of time & the eccentricity of the MCS that determine whether it is a true MCC.

We will never know whether June 7, 1945 was a definite MCC, but it is clear that a well-organized, intense MCS with one intense macroburst hit the area.

MCC June 23, 2016 (image courtesy of NASA):

MCC June 16, 2009 (image courtesy of UCAR):

