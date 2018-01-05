3:54 PM: Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook

TONIGHT-SUNDAY MORNING:

With clear skies tonight, it will be frosty with lows -3 to 6 (3 Evansville area), followed by some increasing high clouds tomorrow. Highs will run 15-25 (20 Evansville area), but there will not be much wind at all, so the sun will feel good. An increase in high clouds will occur.

It will turn mostly cloudy by Sunday morning with lows 9-17 Saturday night rising to 13-22 Sunday morning (19 Evansville area).

SUNDAY-MONDAY:

Areas/patches of light freezing rain, sleet & snow will develop later (mainly after 3 pm) Sunday, mainly north of the Ohio River initially. Some very minor accumulations are possible.

More widespread precipitation will arrive Sunday late evening-night. It will likely begin as freezing rain & sleet along & north of the Ohio River. Any mixed precipitation looks very brief south of it with mainly a cold rain. The icy mix will gradually transition to all cold rain from south to north overnight. However, it may remain as icy mix for a good 80% of the precipitation event in our far northern tier. There, ice accumulations of nearly 0.1″ cannot be ruled out.

Highs Sunday will run (with southeast to south winds) at 32-39 (36 Evansville area). As precipitation fall through dry air & evaporates, the lower levels will gradually saturate. However, that is a cooling process, so as precipitation initially falls, temperatures will likely drop from 32-39 to 29-35 (32 Evansville area). Temperatures will then rise to 34-43 (41 Evansville area) by late Sunday night.

Rainfall should end Monday morning, followed by rather gray skies & temperatures slowly falling to 30-37 in the afternoon.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY:

Tuesday & Wednesday do not look quite as cold as it looked yesterday. Highs 30s to 40 Tuesday & 40-45 Wednesday are likely.

Some rainfall is possible Thursday-Friday morning (may end as mix Friday & rainfall should peak Thursday night). Highs Thursday may reach 47-56, followed by falling temperatures from 35-44 early Friday to 30-35 Friday afternoon.

LATTER JANUARY:

Warm, wet pattern looks likely in late January, followed by big cool-down at the end of the month.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments